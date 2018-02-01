News & Gossip
Someone Has To Give This Man A Record Deal After Watching This

Rick James At The Holiday Star Theater

Source: Paul Natkin / Getty

Sometimes you just wake up and feel like singing — especially when it’s your birthday.

One man went viral after celebrating his big 4-0 by covering  Rick James & Teena Marie‘s “Fire & Desire”. Shout out to Heru Yahli for taking a classic track and making it his own. Ladies, beware.

