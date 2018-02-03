Watch: Did This Parent Take It Too Far Trying To Teach His Kid A Lesson?

Every parent has a different way of chastising their children when they misbehave.

Some folks still opt for the traditional ways (timeouts, groundings or even a whoppin’ if things are severe), but this day and age, parents are getting creative. One dad sparked a real conversation on social media about how far is too far when it comes to reprimanding your kid.

Some folks are saying it’s totally fine, while others think embarrassing the kid in front of the world is worse than physical discipline.

All it’s gonna do is put them in a dark spot in their life’s and have issues down the road because you belittled them. That breaks my heart. — Isaac Vance (@cityOroses) February 1, 2018

https://twitter.com/Jay_Pennies/status/959803313771438080

Did I miss the part that was supposed to be entertaining? pic.twitter.com/oW9CvpTPS8 — JMark (@Jmark97_) February 1, 2018

Y'all took away parents rights to physically discipline their child so they gotta be creative. These millennium kids are horrible — ♋️Luscious♋️ (@MamiMoreBucks) February 3, 2018

Bro idc what y’all say if my child wanna act a ass in class then he goin get punished. Y’all so sensitive and wanna be fake hurt and woke, sit down fr. I wouldn’t hesitate to do this if my son ever decided to act up 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Drizzy 🕊 (@_dloading03) February 3, 2018

