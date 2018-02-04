News & Gossip
Secret’s Out! Kylie Jenner Shares Intimate Details About Her Newborn Baby & Top Secret Pregnancy

Congratulations are in order for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

Moments ago, Kylie Jenner hit Instagram to announce that she’s given birth to her first child, a healthy baby girl born on Feb 1. She also explains why she and Travis Scott made the decision to keep her pregnancy secret the whole time.

Kylie writes, “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how.” She goes on to say that her pregnancy was the most “beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience” she’s ever had in her life.

Kylie also included a glimpse into her 9-month journey, titled “To Our Daughter,” that you can watch up top. Baby Chicago West makes a cameo.

Continue reading Secret’s Out! Kylie Jenner Shares Intimate Details About Her Newborn Baby & Top Secret Pregnancy

