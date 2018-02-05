Bruno Mars’ Rehearsals Are As Good As His Performances

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty
It appears Bruno Mars is already rehearsing for his upcoming tour with Cardi B and from the looks of it, we’re in for a treat.
The pop star dropped a video showing him working out the kinks on his “Finesse” choreography and the footage proves that we can count on Bruno to put on an epic show.
Check out the video below.
Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos Launch gallery
1. Denzel and Pauletta Washington
1 of 10
2. Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson
2 of 10
3. Rodney Peete and Holly Robinson Peet
3 of 10
4. Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict
4 of 10
5. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith
5 of 10
6. Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee
6 of 10
7. Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe
7 of 10
8. Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert
8 of 10
9. Nicey Nash and Jay Tucker
9 of 10
10. Morris Chestnut and Pam-Byse Morris
10 of 10