Bruno Mars’ Rehearsals Are As Good As His Performances

It appears Bruno Mars is already rehearsing for his upcoming tour with Cardi B and from the looks of it, we’re in for a treat.

The pop star dropped a video showing him working out the kinks on his “Finesse” choreography and the footage proves that we can count on Bruno to put on an epic show.

Check out the video below.

even his rehearsals are more enjoyable than some artists' actual performances pic.twitter.com/8sm7J4zmyD — ً (@archivesbruno) February 4, 2018

