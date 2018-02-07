Woman Stabbed Over 75 Times After Notifying Police About Her Stalker Ex

Copyright © 2018 Interactive One, LLC.
This is the story of Molly McClaren, the student stabbed more than 75 times by her ex-boyfriend Joshua Stimpson https://t.co/xZKyPkdygo pic.twitter.com/wVdtwUHTNU
— ITV News (@itvnews) February 6, 2018
#IfThe70sHadTwitter 3 local channels and chill?— Scott Williams (@jswilliams1962) February 7, 2018
A hashtag would be referring to actual hash #IfThe70sHadTwitter— Liz (@3lizabethrose) February 7, 2018
#IfThe70sHadTwitter Everybody would be Kung fu typing.— Chris Williams (@Dads_Ace) February 7, 2018
#IfThe70sHadTwitter it would be DYN-O-MITE! pic.twitter.com/ReTcEbsLHZ— TJ Dillon, Son of Tormund Giantsbane 🧟♂️👻 (@Brrrrraaaaiiins) February 7, 2018
Twitter logo would look like this: #IfThe70sHadTwitter pic.twitter.com/2eaxdjk3P2— Just Kristen 💁🏼♀️ (@kristenRN202) February 7, 2018
Coachella? What's that ? #IfThe70sHadTwitter pic.twitter.com/EuuzHnlKva— T FUNNY (@TLL09) February 7, 2018
The Beatles splitting up would be trending. #IfThe70sHadTwitter pic.twitter.com/iGW9xLNF8H— ❣️❤️ Cattsy ❤️❣️ (@Cattereia) February 7, 2018
Paul McCartney would be subtweeting Yoko Ono. #IfThe70sHadTwitter— RiotGrl✨ (@ErinLea7) February 7, 2018
#IfThe70sHadTwitter Farrah Fawcett's selfies would be breaking the internet— Angel (@angelbaby102713) February 7, 2018
Keeping up with the Bunkers would be a thing. #IfThe70sHadTwitter pic.twitter.com/3fpHhJqqpi— Max (@maxpick) February 7, 2018
#IfThe70sHadTwitter The emoji's used would have on bellbottoms— Luke, Deft ✋🏼 (@LukeWheeler01) February 7, 2018
Marcia and Jan would definitely have a Twitter feud. #IfThe70sHadTwitter pic.twitter.com/TVko3k8Bkf— Robyn your 💜 (@robyndwoskin) February 7, 2018
Sounds like Marlon had good taste.
The First Daughter is 48 years younger than Quincy Jones.
This year's installment of the Winter Olympic Games is the most diverse its ever been.
The numbers change when race is included.
The Ryan Coogler film is in theaters February 16.
2018 is set to usher in a number of Black “firsts” that could make this year an important one for…
While many were there for the football, we were focused on the fashion.
"I learned that I’m powerful because I don’t have to say much to be heard.”
Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl performance that featured imagery of Prince went directly against the estate of the legendary singer.
The Houston Museum of African-American Culture opened an exhibition for Black History Month that honors Sandra Bland.