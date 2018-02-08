News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

NBA Trade Drama: D-Wade Back To Miami, Shump & I.T. To Cali

The Cavs are shaking their whole roster up as speculation about LeBron’s next decision builds.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
2017 NBA Finals - Game Five

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty

With LeBron James’ next move up in the air until free agency, and the trade deadline approaching fast, the Cleveland Cavaliers just made some big moves.

According to ESPN, Dwyane Wade, Isaiah ThomasDerrick Rose and Iman Shumpert have all been traded to different teams within a matter of hours.

The Cavs added George Hill, Joe Johnson, Rodney Hood and future draft picks in the deals.

Wade is heading back to Miami, where he will likely retire as a member of the Heat. The Cavs will get a protected second-round pick in exchange for the vet.

Thomas and Channing Frye will join the Los Angeles Lakers, in exchange for young guns Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. and a first round pick in 2018.

Iman Shumpert and wifey Teyana Taylor, who just announced their #TeyanaAndIman reality show today, will be headed to Sacramento to join the Kings.

Rose and Jae Crowder are headed to Utah in exchange for Hill, Johnson and Hood.

No telling if the Cavs made these moves to gear up for this year’s playoff run, to convince LeBron to re-sign this summer, or to prepare to rebuild after his departure. Either way, stay tuned for more details on these trades and more crazy deals to come.

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading NBA Trade Drama: D-Wade Back To Miami, Shump & I.T. To Cali

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
42 items
#NYFWNOIR: The Black Models Of NYFW Day 1

Click through our gallery for metallic lamé, powerful pantsuits, and ways to wear Pantone's color of the year.
02.09.18
#SayHerName: 16-Year-Old Set To Testify Against Her Alleged…

Sources say that Michigan police believe the man Mujey Dumbuya claims assaulted her is also her killer.
02.09.18
Black History Mess: Trump Disrespected Frederick Douglass’ Legacy…

When it comes to anything Black, 45 always fails.
02.08.18
Princeton Students Walk Out Of Lecture After Professor…

The teacher said he wanted to deliver a 'gut punch.'
02.08.18
Quincy Don’t Lie: Richard Pryor’s Widow Confirms He…

Sounds like Marlon had good taste.
02.08.18
Hold Up, Wait A Minute! Quincy Jones Says…

The First Daughter is 48 years younger than Quincy Jones.
02.07.18
14 items
Meet All The Black People Competing In The…

This year's installment of the Winter Olympic Games is the most diverse its ever been.
02.07.18
Study Finds More U.S. Teenagers Are Rejecting ‘Boy’…

The numbers change when race is included.
02.07.18
‘Black Panther’ Review: The Women Of Wakanda Stole…

The Ryan Coogler film is in theaters February 16.
02.06.18
5 Ways African-Americans Will Make Black History In…

2018 is set to usher in a number of Black “firsts” that could make this year an important one for…
02.06.18