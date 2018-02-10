Don’t call us Xscape No More: Bye Kandi

Xscape is making some serious moves. First they changed their name to XSCAP3 featuring the three singers Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, La Tocha Scott and Tamika Scott, and then they signed with one of the world’s biggest talent agencies CAA for worldwide representation. Their upcoming album, Here For It, will be released March 3 via their own label, XSCAP3 Entertainment.

As for Kandi Burruss its bye girl, go sit down. But they’re not beefing and while Kandi is doing her own thing including performing on Broadway, she will join her former Xscape sisters this summer. The Great Xscape tour which the four headlined last year sold out arenas across the country and I think Kandi doesn’t want to miss out on all that coin.

.Xscape first formed in 1992 and were signed by Jermaine Dupri on his So So Def label. The group split in 1998. They are currently filming a documentary that will trace the group and its members’ origins.

