Tevin Campbell Speaks Out On Rumors He Was Sexually Assaulted By Quincy Jones

Quincy Jones has been in the headlines for an explosive interview with Vulture. The music legend revealed he dated Ivanka Trump (she is 48 years younger than him), claimed Michael Jackson lied about having a skin disease and said Marlon Brando had sex with James Baldwin, Richard Pryor and Marvin Gaye. However, now a longstanding rumor about Quincy has resurface online, claiming Jones sexually assaulted Tevin Campbell. The 41-year-old R&B singer shut it all down on Twitter:

Now Im trending folks will really say some disgusting things. “Tevin was molested by Quincy.” 😂 GTFOH wit the devil😂😂😂 — Tevin Campbell (@tevincampbelll) February 7, 2018

Allegedly, this rumor goes back many years. Hopefully, now that Tevin Campbell officially addressed it, people can let it go. Accusing someone of sexual assault is extremely dangerous.

Check out vintage Tevin and Quincy in the video below:

