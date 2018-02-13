News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Sang It! Trio Of Elementary School Girls Cover Andra Day’s ‘Rise Up’

Three kids bring the inspiration.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Democratic National Convention: Day Two

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

The Corpus Christi primary school in Ireland is full of talent and one trio of girls prove this with an inspirational song.

Choir members Amy Flanagan ,Bridget Kerrigan and Katie McNamara take on Andra Day‘s song “Rise Up” with powerful success. The 9-year-old and two 10-year-old girls bring new character to the tune — so much that a video of their performance was posted to Facebook and received over 183,000 views.

Choir director Doireann Wylde said she wasn’t surprised by reactions to the video. “These are really talented kids,” she told The Irish Times. “We are hoping for big things from them.”

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Sang It! Trio Of Elementary School Girls Cover Andra Day’s ‘Rise Up’

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tevin Campbell Speaks Out On Rumors He Was…

The R&B singer shuts down the foolishness.
02.13.18
Maryland ‘Throws Peanuts’ At Its Publicly Funded HBCUs

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan offered up to $100 million over 10 years to settle a lawsuit over HBCU funding inequality.
02.12.18
#SayHerName: Tonya Harvey Has Become The Fourth Trans…

Sadly, murders like hers are not new or rare when it comes to trans women of color.
02.12.18
99 items
#NYWFNOIR: The Black Models Of NYFW Day 3

See the Black models that walked all the Day 3 shows at New York Fashion Week.
02.10.18
#SayHerName: 16-Year-Old Set To Testify Against Her Alleged…

Sources say that Michigan police believe the man Mujey Dumbuya claims assaulted her is also her killer.
02.09.18
Black History Mess: Trump Disrespected Frederick Douglass’ Legacy…

When it comes to anything Black, 45 always fails.
02.08.18
Princeton Students Walk Out Of Lecture After Professor…

The teacher said he wanted to deliver a 'gut punch.'
02.08.18
Quincy Don’t Lie: Richard Pryor’s Widow Confirms He…

Sounds like Marlon had good taste.
02.08.18
Hold Up, Wait A Minute! Quincy Jones Says…

The First Daughter is 48 years younger than Quincy Jones.
02.07.18
14 items
Meet All The Black People Competing In The…

This year's installment of the Winter Olympic Games is the most diverse its ever been.
02.07.18