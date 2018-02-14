Long-Time News Anchor Donna Hamilton Steps Down From WBAL-TV

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

After 22 years at WBAL-TV, news anchor Donna Hamilton is set to step down from the anchor desk on May 23.

Hamilton, who graduated from the University of Alabama-Birmingham, came to Baltimore in 1981 to join WJZ’s “Evening Magazine”, where she worked from 1981 to 1990. She joined WBAL-TV in 1995 to anchor the station’s 5 p.m. newscast. She now anchors at 5, 6 and 11 p.m.

In a Facebook post, she wrote that she was “happy, sad, relieved, anxious, excited…in equal measures” about stepping down.

The station will conduct a national search for Hamilton’s replacement.

We wish her well in the next season of her life and career.

