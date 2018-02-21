News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Ja Rule Gives Passionate Speech Protesting NYC Public Housing Conditions

The rapper gets involved in local politics.

GlobalGrind
Leave a comment

 

Ja Rule At Flamingo Las Vegas' Go Pool

Source: Mindy Small / Getty

Ja Rule took the time to speak up for New Yorkers recently in a protest against New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA).

According to New York Daily News, 80% of NYCHA’s public housing residents lost heat or hot water at some point this past winter. At a rally outside City Hall, Ja Rule joined council members Ritchie Torres, Alicka Ampry-Samuel, and other protestors to express their outrage. “City Hall, New York City, the mayor, the governor, they should all be ashamed of themselves,” Ja Rule said. “These are Americans, New Yorkers living in third-world conditions, and it should not be this way.”

Ja Rule, who grew up in Hollis, Queens, continued, “I know what it’s like to not have heat, not have water, be evicted from my home.”

Protestors are demanding more funding for public housing fixes. “Let’s shut the city down. We ain’t paying no more rent until these situations are dealt with,” Ja Rule said. “No heat, no hot water — no money, no rent.”

Seems like the “Always on Time” rapper isn’t playing games. The current budget for boiling and heating improvements in public housing is $200 million, but protestors are saying that’s not enough. They say they will continue to put pressure on NYCHA, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo until their demands are met.

You can check out more of what Ja Rule had to say in the clips below.

 

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Ja Rule Gives Passionate Speech Protesting NYC Public Housing Conditions

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
UberEats Driver Denied Bond In Fatal Shooting Of…

Robert Bivines, 37, was denied bail on Tuesday in the fatal shooting of Ryan Thornton, a 30-year-old Morehouse graduate.
02.21.18
15 Little Known Facts About Malcolm X’s Life,…

Here 15 facts about Malcolm X, who championed Black human rights in the United States.
02.21.18
Tavis Smiley Lawsuit Claims PBS Suspension For Sexual…

Tavis Smiley cited racism in his lawsuit against PBS that was filed on Tuesday.
02.21.18
Trump Voters Want A White History Month

Make America stupid again.
02.21.18
Here’s Everyone Charged In The Trump Russia Investigation

Republicans wanted to impeach President Obama for much less.
02.21.18
25 items
HELLO WORLD: See All The Beautiful Costumes From…

See how all the Carnival revelers fete in style!
02.20.18
5 Things To Know About The Oxfam Sex…

An apology for sexual exploitation doesn’t go far enough.
02.21.18
14 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Black Panther Stars Bet On…

Check out our gallery for the best-dressed stars from the evening.
02.20.18
He’s Out! R. Kelly Evicted After Not Paying…

R. Kelly racked up $31,000 in unpaid rent and must vacate his two Atlanta homes.
02.20.18
Here’s The Black Republican Who Hated ‘Black Panther’

He compared Black people's support of 'Black Panther' to the Democratic party.
02.20.18