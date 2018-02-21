National
Home > National

UberEats Driver Denied Bond In Fatal Shooting Of Morehouse Graduate

Robert Bivines, 37, was denied bail on Tuesday in the fatal shooting of Ryan Thornton, a 30-year-old Morehouse graduate.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment

A Saturday UberEats delivery turned deadly after Ryan Thornton, a 30-year-old Morehouse College student, was shot by driver Robert Bivinies.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Bivinies, 36, was denied bail in an Atlanta courtroom on Tuesday. He faces multiple charges including murder and aggravated assault. He surrendered to police on Monday afternoon, two days after the shooting.

The incident took place on Saturday around 11:30 p.m. when Bivinies arrived at Thornton’s Buckhead condo to deliver his meal. Authorities believe a verbal altercation ensued between the two shortly after.

“The victim went down to meet the driver, received his order and began walking away from the vehicle,” Atlanta police spokesman Carlos Campos said in a statement to the Journal Constitution. “As the victim was walking away, it appears words may have been exchanged between he and the delivery driver.”

Several shots were fired, hitting Thornton in the torso. He later died at nearby Grady Memorial hospital, the outlet reports.

Bivinies lawyer, Jackie Patterson, maintains his client acted in self-defense during the heated exchange.

“My client had no choice but to defend himself,” Patterson said.

According to Patterson, Thornton was irate about the delivery time and became threatening towards Bivinies. Bivinies drew his weapon after Thornton walked towards the passenger side window while reaching near his pockets.

WSB-TV reports Bivinies was only on the job as an UberEats driver for a week when the shooting occurred. Bivines will appear in court again on March 6.

SOURCE: WSB-TV

DON’T MISS:

What The Hell Is Going On With Tyrese? The ‘Fast & Furious’ Star Goes Undercover As An Uber Driver

Two Women Go On A Drunken Rampage After An Uber Ride Gone Haywire

2018 Trinidad Carnival

HELLO WORLD: See All The Beautiful Costumes From 2018 Trinidad Carnival

25 photos Launch gallery

HELLO WORLD: See All The Beautiful Costumes From 2018 Trinidad Carnival

Continue reading HELLO WORLD: See All The Beautiful Costumes From 2018 Trinidad Carnival

HELLO WORLD: See All The Beautiful Costumes From 2018 Trinidad Carnival

While the beginning of Lent is always a time of introspection, there is a serious turn up that happens in the isles of Trinidad and Tobago. Trinidad Carnival, revered as the original Carnival is a two-day fete filled with beautiful people, costumes, and of course...melanin! Check out our exclusive Carnival coverage and get into all of these images straight from di road! We ready and hope you are too, for all these beautiful carnival costumes. Tell us in the comments which are your favorite or show us your Carnival costume by tagging us @HelloBeautiful!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
UberEats Driver Denied Bond In Fatal Shooting Of…

Robert Bivines, 37, was denied bail on Tuesday in the fatal shooting of Ryan Thornton, a 30-year-old Morehouse graduate.
02.21.18
15 Little Known Facts About Malcolm X’s Life,…

Here 15 facts about Malcolm X, who championed Black human rights in the United States.
02.21.18
Tavis Smiley Lawsuit Claims PBS Suspension For Sexual…

Tavis Smiley cited racism in his lawsuit against PBS that was filed on Tuesday.
02.21.18
Trump Voters Want A White History Month

Make America stupid again.
02.21.18
Here’s Everyone Charged In The Trump Russia Investigation

Republicans wanted to impeach President Obama for much less.
02.21.18
25 items
HELLO WORLD: See All The Beautiful Costumes From…

See how all the Carnival revelers fete in style!
02.20.18
5 Things To Know About The Oxfam Sex…

An apology for sexual exploitation doesn’t go far enough.
02.21.18
14 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Black Panther Stars Bet On…

Check out our gallery for the best-dressed stars from the evening.
02.20.18
He’s Out! R. Kelly Evicted After Not Paying…

R. Kelly racked up $31,000 in unpaid rent and must vacate his two Atlanta homes.
02.20.18
Here’s The Black Republican Who Hated ‘Black Panther’

He compared Black people's support of 'Black Panther' to the Democratic party.
02.20.18