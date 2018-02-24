News & Gossip
Philly Pastor Lets His Christian Choppa Sing From The Pulpit By Calling Makeup And Weave Wearing Women “Hoes”

Pastor Preaches Hatred For Women That Wear Make Up And Weaves

Video is circulating of Philadelphia Pastor Gino Jennings as he takes a moment to address his congregation on the state of women in todays society. He goes as far as calling women that choose to wear make up, weave and nail polish “hoes”.

What are your thoughts on the Pastors words?

