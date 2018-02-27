News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Who’s Cutting Onions In Here?! : Dwayne Wade Reacts To Parkland Victim Being Buried In His Jersey

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
US-SHOOTING-SCHOOL

Source: MICHELE EVE SANDBERG / Getty

 

Wade Gets Emotional Over Parkland Victim Being Buried In His Jersey

Dwayne Wade reportedly became emotional after learning that one of the students who was killed during the February 14 shooting Matarjory Stoneman Douglas High School  was buried wearing his jersey.  

“You really can’t put that in words. You hurt for the family,” Wade told reporters after finding out Joaquin Oliver was laid to rest in a replica Wade jersey.  Saying “If you ever get the opportunity to speak to them, you just try to hope the time where he was alive that you were able to bring some type of joy to his life and something memorable. A story that his family and you guys can talk about.”

On Monday, he expanded a little upon that tweet. “Like I said, I retweeted on Twitter, you’re going to make me cry. It’s emotional even thinking about that, that his parents felt that, buried him in my jersey was something that he wanted,” he explained. “I take pride in what I’ve done in this state and what I’ve meant for the youth. I appreciate it.”

Parkland is approximately 50 miles outside of Miami, the city where Wade won 3 NBA Championships.

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Who’s Cutting Onions In Here?! : Dwayne Wade Reacts To Parkland Victim Being Buried In His Jersey

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
White Teen Who Lied About Being Raped By…

One Texas teen has taken a plea deal after admitting that she lied about her sexual assault at the hands…
02.27.18
Omarosa Compares Willfully Working At The White House…

Does she know slaves weren't paid $179,700 a year and were on plantations by force?
02.27.18
Trump Reportedly Wants To Sentence Drug Dealers To…

Make America great again!
02.27.18
5 items
5 Things We Hope To Learn In Michelle…

Obama's first memoir "Becoming," is slated to release in the fall of 2018.
02.26.18
‘Tell That Muthaf***a:’ Samuel L. Jackson Rips Trump…

The actor was not having it.
02.26.18
Will Packer Responds To Mo’Nique Comparing Him To…

It wasn't all love for 2016's 'Almost Christmas.'
02.26.18
Akon Bashes Government For Not Accepting His Organization’s…

Akon criticized the government for not taking him up on his offer to let his organization, Akon Lighting Africa, help…
02.26.18
Slay! CoverGirl Features Their First Black Model With…

Amy Deanna is making history with the popular makeup brand.
02.26.18
R. Kelly Is Officially The First Person Added…

Keep him trapped in a closet.
02.23.18
The Number Of Black Folks Dying From Alcohol,…

Death rates have reached an unimaginable level.
02.23.18