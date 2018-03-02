Shareef O’Neal wanted to attend the University of Arizona, but decided to make a new decision. After the scandal with head coach, Sean Miller, O’Neal changed his mind. Miller has been accused of paying recruits and can ultimately be fired.
In an Instagram photo posted by Shareef everyone is wearing UCLA gear and he said, “HEADING TO UCLA I know my mom is glad I’m staying home LOL.” With so much talent coming out several high schools this year March Madness 2019 is looking pretty interesting. Congratulations Shareef O’Neal!
RELATED: Shaq & Shaunie O’Neal Spend Almost $1 Million On Daughter’s Sweet 16 [VIDEO]
RELATED: Shaq’s Feet Are Scary AF [VIDEO]
RELATED: Shaquille O’Neal Threatens To Punch Charles Barkley On Live Television [VIDEO]
The Latest:
- ‘Top Off:’ Jay-Z, Beyonce & Future Bless Up DJ Khaled’s New Single
- Ha! Black Women Are Steppin’ Into Women’s History Month Like…
- Cougar Chronicles: 7 Women Who’ve Dated Much (MUCH) Younger Men
- How Sterling K. Brown Wants To Use “Black Panther” To Inspire A New “This Is Us”
- First Black Woman To Own A NASCAR Team Is Ready To Race
- Kevin Durant Donates $10 Million For Disadvantaged Kids To Attend College [VIDEO]
- Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Chooses New College Home [PHOTO]
- And I Am Telling You, I’m Not Going: Former College Student Refuses To Move Out Of Her Dorm Room
- Quiz: Are People Who Eat Crunchy Peanut Butter Evil?
- Why Papa John’s Will No Longer Be The Official Sponsor The NFL