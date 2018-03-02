News & Gossip
Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Chooses New College Home [PHOTO]

Jordan Brand Presents Future Of Flight Showcase

Source: Cassy Athena / Getty

Shareef O’Neal wanted to attend the University of Arizona, but decided to make a new decision. After the scandal with head coach, Sean Miller, O’Neal changed his mind. Miller has been accused of paying recruits and can ultimately be fired.

HEADING TO UCLA 💛💙 I know my mom is glad I’m staying home LOL

A post shared by Shareef O'Neal (@shareefoneal) on

 

In an Instagram photo posted by Shareef everyone is wearing UCLA gear and he said, “HEADING TO UCLA 💛💙 I know my mom is glad I’m staying home LOL.” With so much talent coming out several high schools this year March Madness 2019 is looking pretty interesting. Congratulations Shareef O’Neal!

