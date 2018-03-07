Wow! Peyton Manning Sold All His Papa John’s Franchises

Peyton Manning and Papa Johns Pizza are no more, or at least somewhat.

According to USA Today, Peyton Manning sold his stake in 31 Papa John’s franchises late last month, which was just days before Papa John’s and the NFL officially broke up.

Which means that Papa Johns’s Pizza is no longer the official pizza of the NFL and that Pizza Hut, is the new official pizza chain of the NFL.

However, if your upset that Manning will never be in another Papa John’s commercial or never be seen at Papa John’s Pizza ever again. Have no fear because Papa John’s spokesperson Peter Collins did confirm that Manning remains a “spokesperson and brand ambassador” for Papa John’s as part of a long-term agreement between the two parties.

So although Manning doesn’t own anymore Papa John franchises, which means we still might see him in those hilarious Papa John’s tv commercials that you love so much or spot him having a slice of pizza with fans at Papa John’s restaurant.

As for the NFL and Papa John’s, there had been tension between the two ever since former Papa John’s CEO John Schnatter blamed national-anthem protests in the NFL for the pizza chain’s declining sales.

Now the NFL looks to move forward with Pizza Hut. Only time will tell, what Manning decided to do with with his pizza money next.

SOURCE: USA Today | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

