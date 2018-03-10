Bmore Seeking Street Performers

If you have a skill you want to show case for Bmore locals and tourists, check this out. The Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore is currently seeking performers for the 2018 season of the Waterfront Street Performers Program, a program the organization took over management of in 2016. If You’re selected to be a part of the street performer program, you will provide daily activity and entertainment for passersby at the Harborplace Amphitheater, Constellation Pier and Bicentennial Plaza from May through November (weather permitting).

Those interested in performing as a regular of the program can apply now through April 25th online http://baltimorewaterfront.com/events/street-performer-auditions/. Auditions will then be held on an invitation-only basis on Sunday, April 29, 2018 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Harborplace Amphitheater.

The partnership is also looking for school groups, military bands and others who are interested in showcasing their talents through one-time performances at the Harborplace

Amphitheater, may apply online thttps://waterfrontpartnershipbaltimore.salsalabs.org/musicperformanceapp2018/index.html.

http://baltimoretimes-online.com/news/2018/mar/09/waterfront-partnership-seeking-street-performers-2/

