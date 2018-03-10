Baltimore Inner Harbor skyline at night. April, 2006.

Baltimore Inner Harbor skyline at night. April, 2006.

Photo by Baltimore Inner Harbor skyline at night. April, 2006.

Charm City
Home > Charm City > Charm City's Local Music

Bmore Seeking Street Performers

Jaz
Leave a comment

If you have a skill you want to show case for Bmore locals and tourists, check this out.  The Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore is currently seeking performers for the 2018 season of the Waterfront Street Performers Program, a program the organization took over management of in 2016.   If  You’re selected to be a part of the street performer program, you will provide daily activity and entertainment for passersby at the Harborplace Amphitheater, Constellation Pier and Bicentennial Plaza from May through November (weather permitting).

Those interested in performing as a regular of the program can apply now through April 25th online http://baltimorewaterfront.com/events/street-performer-auditions/. Auditions will then be held on an invitation-only basis on Sunday, April 29, 2018 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Harborplace Amphitheater.

The partnership is also looking for  school groups, military bands and others who are interested in showcasing their talents through one-time performances at the Harborplace

Amphitheater, may apply online thttps://waterfrontpartnershipbaltimore.salsalabs.org/musicperformanceapp2018/index.html.

Good luck talented people!  Follow me on Jaztalk1 twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

 

http://baltimoretimes-online.com/news/2018/mar/09/waterfront-partnership-seeking-street-performers-2/

 

baltimore inner Harbor , Street performers

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Bmore Seeking Street Performers

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mariah Carey Talks Returning To The Studio, Songwriting,…

Mariah Carey’s back and more Mariah than ever.
03.09.18
Say What? NFL Team Asked Draft Prospect Derrius…

The NFL doesn’t have the best history of being inclusive of LGBTQ folks. Gay  or bisexual NFL players have waited…
03.09.18
White Teacher Assaults A Child And Traps Children…

Let's imagine if this happened to be a Black teacher.
03.09.18
IHOP Speaks Out On Refusing To Serve Customers…

A sign at a St. Louis IHOP went viral.
03.08.18
Haiti Fights Back After Trump’s Repeated Insults

The nation is changing the narrative around it.
03.08.18
10 items
10 Celebs Who Have Donated To Flint For…

Jaden and Will Smith have made the list.
03.07.18
[EXCLUSIVE] Tamika Mallory Speaks: ‘Wherever My People Are…

The activist responds to criticism following her attendance at the Nation of Islam's annual Saviour's Day event.
03.07.18
White Teacher That Slammed A Child Against The…

Just think: Trump wants to arm educators like her with guns.
03.07.18
The Glow Up! ‘Black Panther’ Bae Daniel Kaluuya…

RiRi's out there helping everyone slay the red carpet, regardless of gender.
03.07.18
Racist Slur Found On ‘Black Panther’ Movie Sign…

Let the military march against racism begin.
03.07.18