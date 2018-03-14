Meek Mill’s Mother Breaks Down In Tears And Begs The District Attorney To Resolve His Case

Photo by

National
Home > National

Meek Mill’s Mother Breaks Down In Tears And Begs The District Attorney To Resolve His Case

Kathy Williams is fighting for her son's freedom.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment

On November 6, Meek Mill, 30, was sentenced to two to four years in prison for a probation violation (he got into a fight at St. Louis Lambert International Airport in March 2017). The rapper, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek William, had been on  probation since he was 21 years old after being convicted on gun and drug charges. There has been national outrage over Meek’s imprisonment, with celebrities like Colin Kaepernick, Rick Ross, Drake, NBA legend Julius Erving and many more speaking out in support of the rapper.

During yesterday’s press conference, Meek Mill’s mother begged through tears, “I’m begging the DA Krasner… Can you please help me out?” She also said, “I don’t even understand how he’s been on probation for that many years. It’s like he murdered somebody… He has to beg to see his son. What kind of woman does that? Is she a mother? Do she have a mother?” The woman she is referring to is Common Pleas Court Judge Genece E. Brinkley. The judge, who happens to be a Black woman, has been heavily criticized for her handling of the case. She has also been accused of extorting Meek for personal favors—she reportedly wanted him to make a song in honor of her, and when the rapper declined, he received a harsher sentence. Judge Brinkley has denied all allegations and hired a lawyer to defend herself against the accusations.

See the video below of Meek’s mother.

Meek Mill also called in to the press conference, saying, “I appreciate all the love and all the support from the people from Philadelphia, all over the world. The people that have been showing support. I think it’s about time Pennsylvania had this type of light shined on the system, because I’m actually caught up in the system, not just me myself. Me and a bunch of other young men and older men and you know, it’s kind of hard to get out of.” See below:

Hopefully, Meek Mill gets justice soon.

SEE ALSO:

One Step Forward, 10 Steps Back: San Francisco’s First Black Woman Mayor Unseated By Rich White Man

Jada Speaks Out For Mo’Nique And The Comedian Has More Thoughts On Amy Schumer’s Success 

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Meek Mill’s Mother Breaks Down In Tears And Begs The District Attorney To Resolve His Case

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Black Police Chief Denounced By His African-American Officers

Several Black Little Rock police officers filed a federal discrimination lawsuit against the city.
03.15.18
New Study Claims White Men Buy Tons Of…

Another reason why teachers shouldn't be armed.
03.15.18
LET’S MAKEUP: Recreate Oprah’s Glitter Lips From ‘A…

Get the glitter pigment you need from this Black, female-owned company.
03.15.18
Racist Abuse Of Black Students: Schools Need to…

Reported incidents in schools are running rampant.
03.15.18
Ben Jealous Tweets About The Important Role Of…

The political candidate believes in paying it forward.
03.15.18
50 items
Students Protest For National Walkout Day [Photos]
03.14.18
‘Black Panther’ Activist Says Woman Was Offered $1,000…

Flying while Black.
03.15.18
Omarosa Accused Of Using ‘Apprentice’ Tactics To Block…

Another way the White House is like a reality show.
03.15.18
A Gun Isn’t The Only Thing Juelz Santana…

The rapper could be facing serious charges.
03.15.18
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Trina Didn’t Know What Pattern…

Take our poll and VOTE whether this dress had more drama than the reunion show itself.
03.15.18