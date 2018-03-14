Huggy Lowdown: Rex Tillerson’s Days Were Numbered

3/14/18- Rex Tillerson is out of the White House and Huggy Lowdown believed his days were numbered the day he called Donald Trump a moron. But you have to wonder, does Trump think the White House is The Apprentice with all the firing he’s been doing?

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Magic 95.9: