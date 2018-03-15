Marielle Franco, Radical Black Female Politician, Executed In Brazil

Marielle Franco was trying to bring serious change to Brazil. The 38-year-old activist, who was elected to office in 2016 as part of the leftist Socialism and Liberty Party (PSOL), was outspoken about police brutality and introduced bills to spark advocacy campaigns about sexual violence and the incarceration of Black youth. She also was one of many young Black Brazilians who were rising up inside and outside statehouses, as well as one of only six women on Rio’s 51-person city council. She was assassinated on March 14, 2018.

Bustle.com reports, she “attended and live-tweeted a panel of young, Black female speakers about creating more structural opportunity for Black women. She left the event with a press officer and her driver, Anderson Pedro Gomes. In the middle of their drive, two men in a separate vehicle reportedly approached and shot a gun into their car nine times. Franco and Gomes were killed. The press officer, who sat in the back, survived.”

TeleSUR also reports, “Her death was confirmed by councilman Tarcisio Motta (PSOL), who said that ‘several indications point to an execution.’”

France lived in Favela da Maré, an impoverished community in Rio, and she was a constant defender of human rights. The day before she was killed, the activist spoke out about Brazil’s military police. See the tweet below:

Mais um homicídio de um jovem que pode estar entrando para a conta da PM. Matheus Melo estava saindo da igreja. Quantos mais vão precisar morrer para que essa guerra acabe? — Marielle Franco (@mariellefranco) March 13, 2018

The tweet translates to, “Another murder of a young man who may be entering the PM’s account. Matthew Manu was leaving the church. How many more will have to die for this war to end?”

Franco is being mourned and honored on social media.

Every now and then you meet someone in politics that makes you believe that the whole thing is worth it, despite all the dirt and decay and corruption that drowns it, that it can actually improve things for people. @mariellefranco was one of those people – for so many. #RIP pic.twitter.com/JJtXnkgrlJ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 15, 2018

#Sayhername Today we mourn Marielle Franco (1979-2018), Brazilian black woman, activist and member of Rio de Janeiro council by @PsolRio born at Maré favela who accused police officers of using heavy-handed tactics shot dead inside her car last night. #WomensHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/3un6xHHs7T — Ana Lucia Araujo (@analuciaraujo_) March 15, 2018

The incredibly brave councilwoman @mariellefranco, who dedicated her life to fighting against racism, prejudice and policy violence in Rio de Janeiro, was assassinated today. pic.twitter.com/bx7hTOrVcb — Oliver Stuenkel (@OliverStuenkel) March 15, 2018

#MarielleFranco was an expert on police violence and on Sat. accused officers of being overly aggressive in searching residents of gang-controlled shanty towns. Today she WAS MURDERED coming back home from a protest called ”Young Black Women Moving Structures”. #RIPMarielleFranco pic.twitter.com/2rhqIyRuCW — ana c!ara otoni (@anaclaraotoni) March 15, 2018

Rest in power, Marielle Franco.

