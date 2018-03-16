Charm City
Baltimore City Ranked Least Healthy Jurisdiction In Maryland

Magic 95.9
Baltimore City, we have got to do better.

In a report issued by Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Baltimore City has come in at the bottom of the pack for the least healthy jurisdiction in Maryland. There are 30 factors that the report considers when doing the ranking. They consider education, jobs, housing, exercise, commuting times and others.

Toping the healthiest jurisdistcion in Maryland were Montgomery County and Howard County. Baltimore County remained at 11th for health factors and 13th for health outcomes. Meanwhile, Baltimore City was 24th for health factor and health outcomes.

Sheesh. We have got to find a way to get higher on the list. You can see the full breakdown, here.

Baltimore City Ranked Least Healthy Jurisdiction In Maryland

