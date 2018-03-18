News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Uber’s Free Ride System Fails On St. Patrick’s Day, Indy Users Not Happy!

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
The buttons of the App 'Uber' and other travel Apps on a cellphone screen

Source: Daniel Sambraus / Getty

Earlier in the week, we reported that for St. Patrick’s Day, Uber would be offering free rides across Indianapolis using the promo code “INDYSTPATS” which get users one ride for up to $15 between 11 a.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. Sunday.

The idea was for this was to get you home safely and to deter drinking and driving, while celebrating.

However, according to Indy Star, people weren’t to happy with Uber’s services. In fact, multiple users of the Uber service reported they received nothing but errors when attempting to snag a free ride.

See some of the complaints from people on Twitter below:

No comments or statements have yet been by made by Uber.

RELATED: Uber Is Offering FREE Rides Across Indy on St. Patrick’s Day

SOURCE: Indy Star | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Uber’s Free Ride System Fails On St. Patrick’s Day, Indy Users Not Happy!

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
This Custodian Stole From Students During The National…

Police believe that Aisha Evans went into a classroom while students were outside and rummaged through three book bags.
03.18.18
DC Museum Explores The Evolution And Influence Of…

The HBCU Museum in D.C. captures the essence of the evolution of historically Black colleges and universities.
03.18.18
Rachel Dolezal Wasn’t The First: Six More Whites…

Before Rachel Dolezal, author John Howard and journalist Grace Halsell passed for Black.
03.18.18
Republican Rips Into Paris Dennard, “Just Say It,…

Rick Wilson dragged the CNN commentator on live television.
03.18.18
Fashion Faux Pas: Kanye West Is Getting Sued…

Yeezy Season 5 may have given off hunter chic vibes, but his camouflage pattern may look TOO much like the…
03.17.18
Hair Braiding Gustapo? Tennessee Has Fined Residents $100K…

Hairdressers in specific states can face $1K in fines EVERY time they braid someone's head in their home or without…
03.17.18
SpeakHER Podcast Episode 3: Body Empowerment Activist, Sonya…

The groundbreaking author, activist and poet explains that radical self love is not a destination, but inherently within us.
03.17.18
Why The Death Of Rapper Craig Mack Scared…

  Let’s get straight to it. This is why the Craig Mack death spooked me. I’m 36. 10 years younger…
03.17.18
12 items
These Melanated Goddesses Served Lewks At The Dior…

From Sonequa Martin-Green's dress with a mosaic bodice to Winnie Harlow's delicate look, you won't want to miss this fashion.
03.16.18
Where Is The Sense Of Urgency To Find…

There has been no apparent aggressive investigation of the terrorist package bombings in Austin.
03.17.18