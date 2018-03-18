News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Blue Ivy Is Out Here Bidding $19K On Artwork While We’re Doing What With Our Lives?

She went up against a major movie producer.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Just in case you’re wondering if Blue Ivy might own you one day, the golden child of Beyoncé and Jay-Z was out here bidding big bucks for a piece of artwork.

It all went down at the 2018 Wearable Art Gala on Saturday, which was organized by Tina Knowles and her husband Richard Lawson to raise money for a non-profit art and performance complex.

A painting of a young Sidney Poitier was up for auction and Blue started off by bidding $17,000. She eventually went to $19,000 before her dad jokingly stopped her from going any higher. Check out the clip below.

(Sigh), must be nice to joke around with money like that.

Anywho, at the end of it all, the painting went to none other than Tyler Perry for $20,000, according to E!.

Sorry Blue, seems like next time you better watch out for Madea.

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Blue Ivy Is Out Here Bidding $19K On Artwork While We’re Doing What With Our Lives?

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
This Custodian Stole From Students During The National…

Police believe that Aisha Evans went into a classroom while students were outside and rummaged through three book bags.
03.18.18
DC Museum Explores The Evolution And Influence Of…

The HBCU Museum in D.C. captures the essence of the evolution of historically Black colleges and universities.
03.18.18
Rachel Dolezal Wasn’t The First: Six More Whites…

Before Rachel Dolezal, author John Howard and journalist Grace Halsell passed for Black.
03.18.18
Republican Rips Into Paris Dennard, “Just Say It,…

Rick Wilson dragged the CNN commentator on live television.
03.18.18
Fashion Faux Pas: Kanye West Is Getting Sued…

Yeezy Season 5 may have given off hunter chic vibes, but his camouflage pattern may look TOO much like the…
03.17.18
Hair Braiding Gustapo? Tennessee Has Fined Residents $100K…

Hairdressers in specific states can face $1K in fines EVERY time they braid someone's head in their home or without…
03.17.18
SpeakHER Podcast Episode 3: Body Empowerment Activist, Sonya…

The groundbreaking author, activist and poet explains that radical self love is not a destination, but inherently within us.
03.17.18
Why The Death Of Rapper Craig Mack Scared…

  Let’s get straight to it. This is why the Craig Mack death spooked me. I’m 36. 10 years younger…
03.17.18
12 items
These Melanated Goddesses Served Lewks At The Dior…

From Sonequa Martin-Green's dress with a mosaic bodice to Winnie Harlow's delicate look, you won't want to miss this fashion.
03.16.18
Where Is The Sense Of Urgency To Find…

There has been no apparent aggressive investigation of the terrorist package bombings in Austin.
03.17.18