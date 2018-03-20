Man Who Killed Ex-Wife In California Mall Is Realtor To Hip-Hop Stars

Kevin Crane, a luxury realtor accused of shooting his ex-wife to death in a stationary store on Saturday, has sold houses to some major players in hip-hop, The Blast reports.

(Facebook)

33-year-old Crane is currently in critical condition after he walked into the Thousand Oaks mall in Southern California and shot his 29-year-old ex-wife, Parisa Siddiqi, while she worked at a retail store. He then turned the gun upon himself but survived the shot.

Crane is a realtor in Beverly Hills and he specializes in dealing with hip-hop clients. He represented Big Sean when the rapper bought Slash‘s old mansion, and he has also worked with Lil Twist.

He was reportedly scheduled to show Travis Scott a home last month but the rapper bailed because Kylie Jenner had gone into labor.

Crane was also in talks to be a part of a new reality show based on hip-hop stars moving to Los Angeles and buying luxury property.

Sources tell The Blast that Crane showed no signs of being emotionally unstable.

Crane and his late ex-wife have two children together. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

