News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Find Out Why Chrissy Teigen Didn’t Take John Legend’s Last Name After They Got Married

We can always count on Chrissy to break it down

GlobalGrind
Leave a comment
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Twitter isn’t just a place for fun and games, it’s where we get the answers to some important life questions. Recently, one Twitter user posed a question, asking why certain women didn’t take their husband’s last names after marriage.

There were a slew of answers stemming from certain women being completely content with their own last name, or similar answers that have a much deeper meaning to them personally. Then comes Chrissy Teigen to save the day.

She’s been married to John Legend since 2013. After their wedding in Italy, Teigen ended up keeping her last name, and just never became Chrissy Legend. Why? Well for one, John Legend’s last name isn’t even Legend. Chrissy responded to the popular thread and broke down her reasoning very simply.

“My husband didn’t even take his last name?” the model and author stated, referring to the fact that John goes by a stage name (which was originally his nickname at the University of Pennsylvania).

She later elaborates saying she had planned all along to take his last name, but “never got around to it.”

She also doesn’t understand why other people care so much. Which she makes clear by talking to some guy named Chad.

There you have it. We can’t speak for anyone else on why they may not take their husband’s name after marriage, but as for Teigen, she’s not taking the last name “Stephens” when John himself doesn’t even wear it.

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Find Out Why Chrissy Teigen Didn’t Take John Legend’s Last Name After They Got Married

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Egregious Cases Of Police Brutality In Sacramento Were…

The 20 shots officers fired at Stephon Clark, who was hit in his back, were just the latest instance of…
03.22.18
Don’t Talk About My Massa! Sheriff Clarke Defends…

David Clarke 's reign of stupidity continues.
03.22.18
Gucci Commits $1M To Beyoncé And UNICEF For…

Gucci’s investment will give access to clean water for more than 120,000 women, girls, and their families.
03.22.18
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Yara Shahidi Shows Off Her…

Check out her cartoon Prada bag and vote on her look.
03.22.18
#BlackGirlMagic! Trinidad and Tobago Swears In First Female…

Congrats Paula-Mae Weekes!
03.22.18
These Photos Of Danai Gurira Are A Visual…

The actress, playwright and activist looks so strong and beautiful in these photos.
03.22.18
A 13-Year-Old Threatens To ‘Murder Black People’ In…

A two-week investigation led to his arrest.
03.22.18
Michelle Obama Wears This Gucci Dress Twice And…

Yes to Muva promoting that wearing your clothes twice is not a fashion faux pas.
03.22.18
Black Candidates To Square Off Against Each Other…

Two Black candidates go head-to-head in Illinois.
03.22.18
San Francisco Is The First Major U.S. City…

The law goes into effect January 1st, 2019.
03.22.18