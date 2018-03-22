News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Don’t Have Cash For The Offering Basket? Don’t Worry, These Churches Have Apple Pay

A new era.

GlobalGrind
Leave a comment
Close up of banknotes on collection plate

Source: Tetra Images / Getty

If you’re a church-going citizen, you know every Sunday that collection plate gets passed around to give your offerings to God.

You also probably know that some of the good Christian folks might get a little skimpy with the donations, using every excuse in the book.

Well one religious institution is getting their money one way or another by making it easier for folks to donate if they don’t have cash.

According to The Guardian,  The Church of England introduced contactless card terminals at 16,000 churches, cathedrals, and religious sites in the U.K.

The terminals are powered by the technology companies SumUp and iZettle. They can be used to take contactless bank cards, chip and pin, Apple Pay and Google Pay. A “merchant,” who will most likely be a church volunteer, will input transactions probably at the start or end of a service, or event.

“How we pay for things is changing fast,” said the Church of England’s national stewardship officer John Preston. “Especially for younger churchgoers who no longer carry cash, and we want all generations to be able to make the most of their place of worship.”

So there you have it.

If you’re not living in England or apart of the Church of England, you might can stick to cash for a little while longer. But you read what John had to say — things are changing fast.

Your church could be next.

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Don’t Have Cash For The Offering Basket? Don’t Worry, These Churches Have Apple Pay

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Young Mom Arrested After Facebook Video Of Her…

Raleigh police charged Brianna Ashanti Lofton, 20, with two counts of felony child abuse, contributing to delinquency and possession of marijuana.
03.23.18
Everything You Need To Know About Stephon Clark

The 22-year-old was fired at over 20 times.
03.23.18
Woman Gets No Jail Time After She Recklessly…

She got a slap on the wrist.
03.23.18
Egregious Cases Of Police Brutality In Sacramento Were…

The 20 shots officers fired at Stephon Clark, who was hit in his back, were just the latest instance of…
03.22.18
Don’t Talk About My Massa! Sheriff Clarke Defends…

David Clarke 's reign of stupidity continues.
03.22.18
Gucci Commits $1M To Beyoncé And UNICEF For…

Gucci’s investment will give access to clean water for more than 120,000 women, girls, and their families.
03.22.18
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Yara Shahidi Shows Off Her…

Check out her cartoon Prada bag and vote on her look.
03.22.18
#BlackGirlMagic! Trinidad and Tobago Swears In First Female…

Congrats Paula-Mae Weekes!
03.22.18
These Photos Of Danai Gurira Are A Visual…

The actress, playwright and activist looks so strong and beautiful in these photos.
03.22.18
A 13-Year-Old Threatens To ‘Murder Black People’ In…

A two-week investigation led to his arrest.
03.22.18