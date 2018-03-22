News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

#RealNews: Curtis Snow Talks Netflix, Mo’Nique & Legal Weed

The creator of “Snow On Tha Bluff” gives #RealNews commentary live from his tour bus in California.

GlobalGrind
Leave a comment
Curtis Snow

Source: Chilly-O / @chillyovesyou

In last month’s episode of #RealNews with @RealCurtisSnow, the Netflix legend talked White House corruption and gentrification.

This month, Curtis Snow gives his take on Mo’Nique, Netflix, JAY-Z hitting $900 million, partnering with Snoop Dogg On TrapFlix and trying legal weed in California.

#RealNews (03/22/18) 1/4 @realcurtissnow1

A post shared by Still On The Bluff (@stillonthebluff) on

 

CURTIS SNOW: “I ain’t even been catching up on the news,” admits Curtis Snow before a big meeting with YouTube and his TrapFlix parter JT The Bigga Figga in Oakland.

RICK ROSS WAS NOT ON LIFE SUPPORT GLOBALGRIND

“The boy Rick Ross, they say he was in the hospital on life machines, but they say he doing alright now.”

JAY-Z HITS $900 MILLION ACCORDING TO FORBES

“JAY-Z, they say he hit $900 million. It’s just that real money that didn’t get to them folks — and he got left with the crumbs. These crumbs, really. But they stacking it up. You know how that shit go.”

“But gaaatdamn; Need to donate something to something. Or help somebody out on something. All that g— Yeah, he’ll try to run for President. Thing about it, the next president could be anybody.

JT THE BIGGA FIGGA: “He could do it; JAY-Z could do it.”

CURTIS SNOW: “The next president — it could be anybody, now. It’s up for grabs.”

Keep clicking for Mo’Nique, Netflix and more.

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading #RealNews: Curtis Snow Talks Netflix, Mo’Nique & Legal Weed

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Young Mom Arrested After Facebook Video Of Her…

Raleigh police charged Brianna Ashanti Lofton, 20, with two counts of felony child abuse, contributing to delinquency and possession of marijuana.
03.23.18
Everything You Need To Know About Stephon Clark

The 22-year-old was fired at over 20 times.
03.23.18
Woman Gets No Jail Time After She Recklessly…

She got a slap on the wrist.
03.23.18
Egregious Cases Of Police Brutality In Sacramento Were…

The 20 shots officers fired at Stephon Clark, who was hit in his back, were just the latest instance of…
03.22.18
Don’t Talk About My Massa! Sheriff Clarke Defends…

David Clarke 's reign of stupidity continues.
03.22.18
Gucci Commits $1M To Beyoncé And UNICEF For…

Gucci’s investment will give access to clean water for more than 120,000 women, girls, and their families.
03.22.18
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Yara Shahidi Shows Off Her…

Check out her cartoon Prada bag and vote on her look.
03.22.18
#BlackGirlMagic! Trinidad and Tobago Swears In First Female…

Congrats Paula-Mae Weekes!
03.22.18
These Photos Of Danai Gurira Are A Visual…

The actress, playwright and activist looks so strong and beautiful in these photos.
03.22.18
A 13-Year-Old Threatens To ‘Murder Black People’ In…

A two-week investigation led to his arrest.
03.22.18