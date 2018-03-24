News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Tamar Braxton Teases Talk Show Debut?

Tamar announces appearance on 'The Steve Harvey Show.'

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
24th Annual Movieguide Awards Gala - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Tamar Braxton may have dropped some hints that she’s getting closer to debuting her own talk show.

When Tamar was booted from The Real in 2016, she was devastated but it didn’t take her long to bounce back. Days after her exit from the FOX daytime roundtable, it was announced that she was linking up with Steve Harvey for her own talk show.

Since then, however, there hasn’t been much news about when we might actually see it premiere. Today, Tamar shared a video on Instagram that suggests her return to the talk game is just around the corner.

No 🧢. Guess who’s BACK where she belongs? #nostalk #justtalk😜

A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on

Later, she advised her Tamartians to set their DVRs for her appearance on The Steve Harvey Show. The caption made it seem like she might have some big news when she sits down to chat with Steve.

Although Tamar said fans should look out for her today, there’s a good chance that her appearance may not air until next week.

RELATED STORIES:

The Braxton Sisters Make It Clear That Discussing Tamar & Vince’s Relationship Is Not Off Limits

Tamar And Vince Appeared On ‘The View’ To Speak On State Of Their Marriage And It Was Uncomfortable

Tamar Braxton Opens Up About Being Fired From ‘The Real,’ Signs To Steve Harvey’s Production Company

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Tamar Braxton Teases Talk Show Debut?

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
SLAY: Naomi Campbell To Receive 2018 CFDA Fashion…

Supermodel Naomi Campbell will be officially recognized as the legend that she is. Naomi has always been iconic, but this…
03.24.18
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Draya Michele Is Out Here…

What are your thoughts on this look? Take our poll.
03.24.18
The Token Black Guy For The NRA Disrespects…

So sad. So sunken. So stupid.
03.24.18
Did State Lawmakers Decide Racial Profiling Is OK…

"‘Bama is still backwards."
03.24.18
‘Witches’ Are Casting A Binding Spell On Trump…

Desperate times call for magical measures.
03.24.18
Ex-NJ Police Chief Who Slammed Black Teen, Compared…

His violence was videotaped.
03.24.18
White Student Tells Black Classmate ‘Go Back’ To…

The school administrators did not properly discipline the child.
03.24.18
Parkland Student David Hogg Says The Media Didn’t…

He called the poor representation "disgusting."
03.24.18
White Officer Who Killed Unarmed Black Man Will…

Sam DuBose was killed in July of 2015.
03.24.18
Black Lives Matter Is ‘Just Getting Started’ Protesting…

To let Black Lives Matter Sacramento tell it, Thursday's protest of Stephon Clark's apparent murder was just the tip of…
03.24.18