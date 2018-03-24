SLAY: Naomi Campbell To Receive 2018 CFDA Fashion Icon Award

Supermodel Naomi Campbell will be officially recognized as the legend that she is.

Naomi has always been iconic, but this year the fashion industry is giving her an award to make it official!

The Council of Fashion Designers of America announced Thursday that it will honor Naomi with the 2018 CFDA Fashion Icon Award. This puts her in devastatingly stylish company Rihanna, Beyoncé, and Pharrell.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized by the CFDA with this year’s Fashion Icon Award,” Naomi said in a statement.

“Being from London, my personal style has always been tremendously influenced by both the dynamic, ever-changing nature of street culture and the music scene,” she added. “I grew up in this industry and I’m forever grateful to the iconic American fashion designers who have supported me and celebrated me throughout my career.”

Naomi has been slaying the fashion industry since she was 15 years old. With three decades under her garter belt, she’s had the opportunity to work with brands such as Versace, Givenchy, Oscar De La Renta, Nars, and Chanel. CFDA couldn’t think of anyone more deserving for this year’s award.

“From enfant prodige to Goddess of Fashion,” CFDA Chairwoman Diane von Furstenberg said in a statement. “Naomi represents beauty, activism and joie de vivre.”

Naomi will be presented with the highly coveted honor at the CFDAs on June 4 in Brooklyn. We can’t wait to see what she’ll be wearing!

