National
Home > National

SLAY: Naomi Campbell To Receive 2018 CFDA Fashion Icon Award

You better werk, Naomi!

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
The Premiere Of The Burberry Festive Film - Arrivals

Source: Kirstin Sinclair / Getty

Supermodel Naomi Campbell will be officially recognized as the legend that she is.

Naomi has always been iconic, but this year the fashion industry is giving her an award to make it official!

The Council of Fashion Designers of America announced Thursday that it will honor Naomi with the 2018 CFDA Fashion Icon Award. This puts her in devastatingly stylish company Rihanna, Beyoncé, and Pharrell.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized by the CFDA with this year’s Fashion Icon Award,” Naomi said in a statement.

“Being from London, my personal style has always been tremendously influenced by both the dynamic, ever-changing nature of street culture and the music scene,” she added. “I grew up in this industry and I’m forever grateful to the iconic American fashion designers who have supported me and celebrated me throughout my career.”

Naomi has been slaying the fashion industry since she was 15 years old. With three decades under her garter belt, she’s had the opportunity to work with brands such as Versace, Givenchy, Oscar De La Renta, Nars, and Chanel. CFDA couldn’t think of anyone more deserving for this year’s award.

“From enfant prodige to Goddess of Fashion,” CFDA Chairwoman Diane von Furstenberg said in a statement. “Naomi represents beauty, activism and joie de vivre.”

Naomi will be presented with the highly coveted honor at the CFDAs on June 4 in Brooklyn. We can’t wait to see what she’ll be wearing!

RELATED STORIES:

‘Insecure’ Creator Issa Rae To Host The 2018 CFDA Awards

Black Models Matter: CFDA Sends Reminder For Diversity Before Upcoming NYFW

Naomi Campbell Takes Glitz And Glamour To A New Level In Paris

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading SLAY: Naomi Campbell To Receive 2018 CFDA Fashion Icon Award

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
SLAY: Naomi Campbell To Receive 2018 CFDA Fashion…

Supermodel Naomi Campbell will be officially recognized as the legend that she is. Naomi has always been iconic, but this…
03.24.18
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Draya Michele Is Out Here…

What are your thoughts on this look? Take our poll.
03.24.18
The Token Black Guy For The NRA Disrespects…

So sad. So sunken. So stupid.
03.24.18
Did State Lawmakers Decide Racial Profiling Is OK…

"‘Bama is still backwards."
03.24.18
‘Witches’ Are Casting A Binding Spell On Trump…

Desperate times call for magical measures.
03.24.18
Ex-NJ Police Chief Who Slammed Black Teen, Compared…

His violence was videotaped.
03.24.18
White Student Tells Black Classmate ‘Go Back’ To…

The school administrators did not properly discipline the child.
03.24.18
Parkland Student David Hogg Says The Media Didn’t…

He called the poor representation "disgusting."
03.24.18
White Officer Who Killed Unarmed Black Man Will…

Sam DuBose was killed in July of 2015.
03.24.18
Black Lives Matter Is ‘Just Getting Started’ Protesting…

To let Black Lives Matter Sacramento tell it, Thursday's protest of Stephon Clark's apparent murder was just the tip of…
03.24.18