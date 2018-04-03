News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

OMG: Mother Allegedly Used Taser To Wake Up Her Son For Easter

TOO MUCH.

GlobalGrind
Leave a comment
POM - Juniper Level Missionary Baptist Church

Source: Melissa Wade / Melissa Wade

One Arizona woman was allegedly way too eager when Easter Sunday came around — to the point where things got violent.

According to ABC News, 40-year-old Sharron Dobbins was arrested for using a stun gun to wake her son for church. Phoenix police said she “contact tazed her teenage son on the leg” to get him up.

By Sharron’s account, she did not actually taser her son. She only flashed its lights and made it spark as a warning. “I said, ‘Get up! It’s Jesus’ Day,’” Dobbins told KNXV. “I made the noise with the Taser, but I did not tase my son.”

Phoenix police, however, said they discovered two marks on the 16-year-old’s leg and they took Dobbins into custody. She spent 12 hours in jail on Easter Sunday.

Dobbins continued, “He was like, ‘Mom, I’m calling the police.’ I said, ‘You can call the police, UPS, DPS, whoever you want to call…police were on the phone and I told the dispatcher, I told her, ‘You need to be with Jesus right now.’”

Seems like Dobbins is taking religion to a whole new bizarre level. She was charged with one count of child abuse with intent to cause harm.

“I don’t think I did anything wrong because you’re supposed to put God first and that’s all I was trying to do is tell my kids to put God first,” said Dobbins.

Lawd have mercy.

Help them Jesus.

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading OMG: Mother Allegedly Used Taser To Wake Up Her Son For Easter

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
30 items
Aftermath Of The 1968 D.C. Riots [Photos]

Washington, D.C. riots of 1968 were six days of riots that erupted in Washington, D.C., following the assassination of civil…
04.03.18
#AaliayhForMAC Makeup Line Debuts In June

MAC will be storming the beauty counter with its upcoming Aaliyah-inspired line this June– just in time to make your…
04.03.18
Authorities Now Believe The Crash With Devonte Hart…

Police released a statement.
04.02.18
Report: Rapper Fabolous Punched His Girlfriend Seven Times…

The rapper turned himself in to police on Wednesday.
03.30.18
Innocent Man ‘Wrongfully Imprisoned Longer Than Any Other…

He was behind bars for 45 years.
03.30.18
White Teacher Sexually Assaulted Her Black Foster Son…

This is disgusting.
03.30.18
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjohn Caldwell Indicted For Stealing Millions…

He was President George W. Bush's spiritual adviser .
03.30.18
Bizarre Video Resurfaces Of Devonte Hart At A…

The video has been circulating on social media.
03.30.18
#StephonClark: His Family Lays Him To Rest In…

Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy to a group of hundreds of mourners and vowed to find justice for this young…
03.30.18
Boy In Viral Ferguson Hug Photo Missing After…

Northern California police are looking for Devonte Hart, 15, along with two of his his siblings, after their family's car fell…
03.30.18