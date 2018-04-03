OMG: Mother Allegedly Used Taser To Wake Up Her Son For Easter

One Arizona woman was allegedly way too eager when Easter Sunday came around — to the point where things got violent.

According to ABC News, 40-year-old Sharron Dobbins was arrested for using a stun gun to wake her son for church. Phoenix police said she “contact tazed her teenage son on the leg” to get him up.

By Sharron’s account, she did not actually taser her son. She only flashed its lights and made it spark as a warning. “I said, ‘Get up! It’s Jesus’ Day,’” Dobbins told KNXV. “I made the noise with the Taser, but I did not tase my son.”

Phoenix police, however, said they discovered two marks on the 16-year-old’s leg and they took Dobbins into custody. She spent 12 hours in jail on Easter Sunday.

Dobbins continued, “He was like, ‘Mom, I’m calling the police.’ I said, ‘You can call the police, UPS, DPS, whoever you want to call…police were on the phone and I told the dispatcher, I told her, ‘You need to be with Jesus right now.’”

Seems like Dobbins is taking religion to a whole new bizarre level. She was charged with one count of child abuse with intent to cause harm.

“I don’t think I did anything wrong because you’re supposed to put God first and that’s all I was trying to do is tell my kids to put God first,” said Dobbins.

Lawd have mercy.

Help them Jesus.

