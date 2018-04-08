News & Gossip
Try Not To Vomit When You See The New Food Trend Folks Are Going Crazy Over

Frowning Young Woman Pinching Nose

Source: drbimages / Getty

Both peanut butter and pickles are acquired tastes — so you when you put them together, that’s a recipe for a nasty a** meal.

 

Well, wypipo are at it again with a new, basic food craze that’ll further confirm  that they have different taste buds than everyone else.

Pickles are a classic snack on their own, and peanut butter serves it purpose as a condiment sometime — but as a sandwich?

Nah bruh. However, pickle and peanut butter combos have apparently been a thing for a while now.

But besides the flavoryly challenged, no one is feeling the “pickle-nut butter” sandwich.

If you need a recipe to make a sandwich, that says a lot about you as a human being. That is all.

