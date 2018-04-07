News & Gossip
Did Someone Really Die Because Of Tiffany Haddish?

Magic 95.9
2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Tiffany Haddish is back at it with her wild stories again. But this time, someone actually got hurt, like, fatally.

On Friday, the actress stopped by The Tonight Show and told Jimmy Fallon about the time when her role as “energy producer” actually left one old man dead.

 

Apparently he was pushing 90 years old, but that still goes to show you that Tiff keeps the same energy wherever she goes.

If she’s not spilling tea on Beyonce, she’s exposing some of her dirty little secrets — and we love her for it — for real.

