News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

According To Vivica Fox, 50 Cent Was About To Propose To Her

Is Vivica just trying to sell books?

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
2003 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Four scores ago, Vivica A. Fox and 50 Cent dated. The end. Despite the short-lived romance, the actress has not stop talking about it. During a recent stop to promote her book Every Day I’m Hustling on the Wendy Williams Show and revealed more details about their former relationship.

“I think the reason that it’s haunted me for such a long time is I found out later that he wanted to propose to me,” Fox revealed.

Oh really? Watch the clip below.

TSR STAFF: Tanya P.! @tanyaxpayne _____________________________ #Roommates, we’ve all wanted to know why #VivicaAFox still brings up #50Cent and their relationship after 14 years!? But she finally cleared the air and set the record straight on the #WendyWilliamsShow! _____________________________ If you thought their romance was a flash in the pan, think again! Apparently the pair really loved one another and according to Vivica, 50 was ready to put a ring on it! __________________________________ Vivica admitted that’s the reason why their relationship still “haunts her.” She also said she’s still very attracted to him and when it came down to their bedroom business, she was the one that—read more at theshaderoom.com (📹: @wendyshow)

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

OK Girl. Vivica also revealed she’s open to dating 50 again. We’re sure, but the real question is, would he date her again? The rapper took to Instagram to comment on Viv’s claims.

RELATED STORIES:

Vivica Fox Is Confronted By PETA During Her Book Launch At Barnes And Noble

Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk Show ‘Face The Truth’

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading According To Vivica Fox, 50 Cent Was About To Propose To Her

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
#BlackGirlMagic: Meet The Teen Accepted Into 19 Of…

Nigerian American student Oludamilola Oluwadara, 17, will have to chose between Yale, Stanford, Columbia and the London School of Economics…
04.11.18
White Man Ran The Biggest ‘Black Lives Matter’…

An Australian's shady ties to Black Lives Matter.
04.10.18
The Topless Protester Who Took Center Stage At…

They go back more than two decades.
04.10.18
Watch: Topless Protester Charged At Bill Cosby With…

The retrial is scheduled to start today.
04.09.18
Cosby Could Get A Third Black Juror

Cosby’s defense team filed a motion to remove Juror number 11, a White man, because he was allegedly overhead saying…
04.09.18
Authorities Are Trying To Identify A Body Just…

The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office believes that the unidentified body is an African-American female.
04.09.18
BET Founder Thrills Trump Supporters After Falsely Crediting…

Robert Johnson, the founder of BET and the nation’s first Black billionaire, gave Trump supporters something to crow about after…
04.09.18
Deadly Shooting Of 3-Year-Old Girl Started From A…

Lyvia Robinson lost her precious life over a stupid joke. Just senseless.
04.09.18
Michelle Obama Says Hillary Clinton Was ‘Way More…

The Former First Lady also confirmed that she has no plans of every running for president.
04.09.18
29 items
Black Excellence Came Out To Honor Martin Luther…

A veritable who's who in Black excellence attended, spoke or did both at the events in Memphis commemorating the 50th…
04.05.18