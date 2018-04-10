According To Vivica Fox, 50 Cent Was About To Propose To Her

Four scores ago, Vivica A. Fox and 50 Cent dated. The end. Despite the short-lived romance, the actress has not stop talking about it. During a recent stop to promote her book Every Day I’m Hustling on the Wendy Williams Show and revealed more details about their former relationship.
“I think the reason that it’s haunted me for such a long time is I found out later that he wanted to propose to me,” Fox revealed.
Oh really? Watch the clip below.
OK Girl. Vivica also revealed she’s open to dating 50 again. We’re sure, but the real question is, would he date her again? The rapper took to Instagram to comment on Viv’s claims.
