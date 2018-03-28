News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Toni Braxton Drops New Video For ‘Long As Live’

Tamar and Towanda Braxton do backup for Toni again.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Show

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Toni Braxton has dropped the first visual from her new album Sex & Cigarettes.

The diva is busting some of her best moves in the video for Long As I Live.

No one does heartbreak quite like Toni. While most of us would be laid out on the couch, Toni is dancing in the rain and flipping her hair.

Toni’s giving us touches of You’re Making Me High in the Mike Ho-directed video. And she’s bringing her sisters Tamar and Towanda Braxton along just to let you know that she rolls with a set of baddies at all times.

Toni might be feeling bad now, but this video gives us the impression that she’ll bounce back from her hurt in no time. And she’ll do it with a bit of swag she may have borrowed from Birdman.

RELATED STORIES:

Toni Braxton Confirms Engagement To Birdman

The Braxton Sisters Make It Clear That Discussing Tamar & Vince’s Relationship Is Not Off Limits

Tamar Braxton Teases Talk Show Debut?

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Toni Braxton Drops New Video For ‘Long As Live’

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
5 Reasons Why LiAngelo Ball WILL Be In…

LaVar Ball's middle son has long been considered to be the metaphoric runt of the litter in terms of basketball…
03.27.18
Thirsty Hackers Strike Again: Baltimore Becomes Latest City…

When hackers wreck havoc.
03.27.18
It’s A Rap: DMX Will Play His Songs…

He's using rap to beat the rap.
03.27.18
School Desegregation Pioneer Linda Brown Dead At 76

Linda Brown, whose landmark Supreme Court case desegregated schools, has passed away. Another civil rights icon is gone, leaving a…
03.27.18
Brace Yourself, Cops Are Patrolling With AR-15s

Patrol officers are armed with weapons of war.
03.27.18
This Company Is Revolutionizing The One Item Women…

"Most women have 10-15 bras in their drawer and they only wear two: the ones you can get through the…
03.26.18
Cookout Invite Under Probation: Killer Mike Apologizes And…

Why did the rapper and activist think he could trust the NRA?
03.26.18
6 Of The Craziest Things Stormy Daniels Revealed…

The porn star went into detail about her alleged torrid affair with the President, but wouldn't say if she had…
03.26.18
95 items
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our…

Have a look at the youthful faces of the country's current and future freedom fighters as well as their colorful,…
03.26.18
MLK’s Granddaughter At March For Our Lives: ‘I…

Nine-year-old Yolanda Renee King spoke to her grandfather's poignant Civil Rights legacy.
03.25.18