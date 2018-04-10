‘Boomerang’ Reboot Series In The Works At BET, ‘The Quad’ Is Out

Some 26 years after the Eddie Murphy/Halle Berry classic “Boomerang” hit theaters, it appears that it’s coming back as a rebooted TV show. On Tuesday (April 10), BET announced that they ordered a scripted series based on the 1992 film.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, not much is known about the project, including the writers and producers attached, but what we do know is that it will be a 10-episode first season and it “hails from corporate sibling Paramount Television.”

Given the film’s legacy, Twitter had a lot to say about this new development:

A Boomerang reboot???? I think I’m in!!! https://t.co/qUXVcYH9d7 — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) April 10, 2018

Soul Train yes! Not sure how I feel about a Boomerang reboot though.🤞🤞🤞 Please please please be good! — Harper Miller (@authorharpmill) April 10, 2018

Yall heard about BET doing a Boomerang reboot?

Idk if i’m here for it.

Some things u have to just leave alone as a classic. pic.twitter.com/tiWSss0gq6 — Above The Rim Podcast (@jusblaze_513) April 10, 2018

These reboots are getting out of hand. https://t.co/lSyStCaPvR — Casting Gurl Wonder (@HelloMocha) April 10, 2018

In addition, BET also picked up comedy Peachtree Place, produced by Girls Trip‘s Will Packer and a drama, American Soul, inspired by the life of the late Soul Train mastermind Don Cornelius.

Let the new network’s president Scott Mills tell it, this is part of their goal to increase original content by 21 percent.

“The shows that have been most successful on BET are all scripted: The Game, The New Edition Story, Being Mary Jane, Real Husbands of Hollywood. When you succeed in that space, it has a wonderful effect on the brand,” Mills told The Hollywood Reporter.

When asked about the cost of high-end scripted programming, Mills said this is what their “audience is consuming” and craves.

“Our audience enjoys salacious reality programming, some of which is generated by my friend [MTV and VH1 president] Chris McCarthy at VH1. Our audience enjoys that but they have been clear to us that they don’t want to see real-life African Americans behaving badly on BET,” he stressed.

Mils added: “Our audience values that, they just don’t want it in our house. They’re happy to visit our neighbors [at VH1, a corporate sibling] and watch that, but we don’t want it at home. There is more that we can and will do in the unscripted space but it takes that kind of over-the-top stuff that other people are using to pull really big numbers off the plate for BET. But what our audiences equally said is they’re perfectly happy to watch over the top dramatic stories that are fictionalized.”

And while the network is excited about their upcoming schedule, the folks over at “The Quad” are mourning the loss of their show.

After two seasons, the Viacom-owned cable station has cancelled the HBCU scripted drama starring Anika Noni Rose and Ruben Santiago-Hudson.

Co-creator Felicia Henderson shared her thoughts on the cancellation with fans via social media.

Guess when one door closes, another one opens.

BEAUTIES: Will you be watching the “Boomerang” reboot when it drops?

