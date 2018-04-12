News & Gossip
Put The Planet In Rice: They Found 64 Nasty Lbs Of This In A Whale’s Stomach

Killer Whale

    Source: Rpsycho / Getty

Screaming “Save The Whales!” sounds like something the earth loving character in a cliche 2000s movie would say – but in this case, it’s totally called for.

A young sperm Whale was recently found dead, washed up on a beach in Spain and scientists were shocked to find about 64 pounds of gross plastic waste in his stomach.

You’d think humans would get it together considering we kinda need the oceans to live; but nah. 8 million tons of plastic gets dumped into the ocean every year.

Imagine what it must feel like to be a squid eating Whale and you wound up with a Pepsi bottle stuck in your intestines. Authorities in Murcia, Spain plan to launch a campaign to clean up 11 of their beaches.

That’s a good first step, but how about we all try not dumping trash into the ocean.  Love us, for real.

