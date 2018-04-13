News & Gossip
Watch Denzel Washington Spit Some Cardi B Bars

Everybody is loving Cardi B.

Denzel Washington has been bumping that Invasion of Privacy album. Danielle Young from The Root caught up with The Equalizer 2 actor on the red carpet when he surprised her by dropping some Cardi lyrics. It would appear that Denzel loves her realness because he offered her up a bit of advice. Don’t believe the hype and keep it all the way real to yourself. Uncle Denzel you ain’t never lied.

