Vince Herbert Banned From Tamar Braxton’s Beverly Hills Condo Building Following a Huge Altercation

It looks like the drama between Tamar Braxton and Vince Hubert is only heating up!

Apparently, Vince has been banned from visiting the singer’s Beverly Hills luxury high-rise building after a fight between the two got out of control.

TMZ reported that sources closes to the family claim that on Tuesday night the record producer and his soon-to-be ex wife got into an argument that go so heated argument, security at the condo had to escort him out. That, and he can no longer come back to the building.

Now, what sparked this particular fight is unknown, but it’s so secret that the former couple has had some serious arguments over the past few months.

As we previously reported, over Christmas, Vince was arrested for what Tamar claims was due to alcohol and a case of jealousy.

“Co-parenting while going through a divorce is not an easy task. While celebrating the Christmas holiday as a family, after a few drinks and some jealousy, things got a bit out of hand, which is common for most families during the holidays. In the midst of everything our family is going through things got heated and a bit exaggerated,” she told TMZ earlier this year.

Tamar was clear that despite claims that Vince has been abusive to her in the past, no violence popped off during the holiday.

“There was no physical interaction between Vince and I on Christmas. While I do not appreciate his lack of respect for our family and him allegedly impregnating another woman, I cannot paint him as a vicious abuser that Vince is not.”

We just hope they can get it together for the sake of their son.

