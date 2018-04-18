News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

702 Is Reuniting And Our Inner 90s Is Jumping

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
BET Presents: 2017 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet & Arrivals

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

One of our favorite 90s girls groups are back. 702 singer Kameelah “Meelah” Williams announced  she and group members Irish Grinstead and LeMisha Fields have reunited to go on tour.

It’s official 702 is back in business!! We are now performing together & coming to a city near you! Booking info in my bio! Where my girls at! #702,” Meelah captioned her photo on Instagram.

Does this mean we’ll be getting new music from the “Let’s Get it Together” group? Only time will tell.

RELATED STORIES:

Xscape Changes Name to Xscap3 + Signs With CAA

LeToya Lucky: ‘Destiny’s Child’ Alum Engaged To Entrepreneur Tommicus Walker

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading 702 Is Reuniting And Our Inner 90s Is Jumping

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
White Woman Who Called Cops On The Black…

Plus, alleged racist social media posts have surfaced.
04.19.18
Chicago City Official Compared Obama To A Slave…

Emails reveals disgusting comments about our former president.
04.18.18
10 items
Social Media Offers Condolences In Wake Of Barbara…

World leaders, politicians and supporters expressed their sympathy after matriarch Barbara Bush died on Tuesday. She was 92 years old.
04.17.18
This ‘Washington Post’ Columnist Says It’s Hard Being…

Brace yourself for the insanity.
04.18.18
Adidas’ Offer To Sign Colin Kaepernick To A…

Adidas offer had a steep condition attached.
04.17.18
Tracee Ellis Ross Is Out Here Looking Like…

This is how you envoke warmer weather, stylishly.
04.18.18
Some White People Are Seriously Mad That Kendrick…

The rapper made history and people are hating.
04.17.18
Black Starbucks COO Speaks On Viral Arrest Video

A Black, female Starbucks executive is speaking out on racial profiling as another location comes under fire for discrimination. After…
04.17.18
Here’s What We Know About Sean Hannity’s Entanglement…

Fox News host Sean Hannity is a client of Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen.
04.17.18
The Only People Profiting From Prince’s Estate Are…

His surviving heirs are fighting back.
04.17.18