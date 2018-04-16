Beyoncé Launches The ‘Homecoming Scholars Awards Program’ After Epic Coachella Performance

With all the Greek paraphernalia and HBCU imagery Beyoncé evoked at Coachella, many wondered what was up Queen Bey’s sleeve.
On Monday, the singer announced a new scholarship program launched through her philanthropic initiative, BeyGood, which will allot funds to four historically Black colleges.
“Today, Beyoncé, through her BeyGOOD initiative, announces the four schools to receive the newly established Homecoming Scholars Award Program for the 2018-2019 academic year,” the post read.
Xavier, Wilberforce, Tuskegee and Bethune-Cookman will offer the funds to qualifying students attending the four universities. Students who apply must maintain a 3.5 gpa and pursue a degree in the following disciplines: creative arts, African-American studies, science, education, business, communications, social sciences, computer science and engineering. Scholarship recipients will be announced in the summer.
“The show, with its homage to excellence in education, was a celebration of the homecoming weekend experience, the highest display of college pride,” the post continued.
This is the second scholarship effort launched through the BeyGOOD Initiative. In 2017, the singer announced the Formation Scholars Program which offered four scholarships to women studying creative arts, music or literature.
