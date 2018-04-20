News & Gossip
One Lit Moment In Beyoncé’s Coachella Set Has Fans Mimicking Her Moves

Trend setta'

2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2

Source: Larry Busacca / Getty

It seems like folks are still high off of Beyoncé‘s amazing performance at Coachella and one moment in particular has sparked a social media movement.

Bey’s show reached new heights when she broke out into some boss choreography for O.T. Genasis‘ “Everybody Mad.” The memorable moment has now inspired fans to try and nail her choreography step-by-step!

**I DO NOT OWN ANY OF THE COPYRIGHTS SEEN OR HEARD IN THIS VIDEO** MIDNIGHT SNACK 🐝 ‼️PLEASE TAG @beyonce @theshaderoom @balleralert @theellenshow @therealdaytime @nbcsnl @jimmyfallon @jimmykimmel @jimmykimmellive ‼️ Y'all really thought I wasn't gonna learn the choreo already?!?! Nahhhh 😋 @beyonce is my true inspiration and I love that we have an artist of her caliber among us ❤ I wanted to share this with you all, hope you enjoy 😘 Also big thanks to @beyanthonyy for this amazing video!!! 🎶: "Everybody Mad" – O.T. Genesis #pow #beyonce #coachella2018 #beychella #beyhive #dancer #dancing #nyc #nycdance #hiphopdance #choreography #viral #coachella #yonce #tv #talent #unsignedartist #independentartist #management #mondays #insta #shaderoom

The Queen is once again moving the culture.

Swipe through to find out if more people nailed the steps or if they were on the struggle bus.

