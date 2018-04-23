Bathroom Doors Removed At School In Anne Arundel Co.

Source: Tom Sibley / Getty
A school in Anne Arundel Co. removed some bathroom doors because of issues with students smoking and vaping in them.
Some students at Annapolis’ Broadneck High School think this effort is an invasion of privacy.
“It’s just overall frustrating because it’s invading our privacy. School’s not exactly a private place and the bathrooms is the one place that gives us privacy,” said by one student.
School officials said the decision is in the students’ best interest but parents are uneasy.
ALSO TRENDING:
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:
10 Times Kim Kardashian Raided Kanye’s Closet
10 photos Launch gallery
1. Wore my new Yeezy Season 2 heels with an orange 🍊 Pablo shirt yesterday in support of gun violence awareness day. Something has to change 🚫🔫
Source:Instagram
1 of 10
2. His and hers leather jackets & monogrammed towels.
Source:Instagram
2 of 10
3. Must be nice to have access to free Pablo merch.
Source:Instagram
3 of 10
4. SLAY MA 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽
Source:Instagram
4 of 10
5. Thank God Yeezy let his wife borrow his jacket.
Source:Instagram
5 of 10
6. Hey ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @kimkardashian @jonathancheban
Source:Instagram
6 of 10
7. Kim, Nori & P at Underwood Farm on an Easter egg hunt yesterday 21.3.16❤️ | #KimKardashian #KimKardashianWest #KimK #Kim #Kardashian #Kardashians #Kimye #KanyeWest #NorthWest #Kuwtk @KimKardashian
Source:Instagram
7 of 10
8. Kimmy’s Mini-Me.
Source:Getty
8 of 10
9. All Day
Source:Instagram
9 of 10
10. I miss him so much! #TourLife #HurryHome ✈️🎤
Source:Instagram
10 of 10