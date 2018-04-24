Real Talk: Ellen DeGeneres Gets Emotional About Police Brutality

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty
Last week, Ellen took a rare detour from her usual fun and friendly topics into the world of current events.
One major discussion that’s on her mind is police brutality. Ellen sat down with Van Jones to discuss the issue and she had a lot to say. Peep her commentary below!
