Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty Line

The RICH collection is set to launch in the coming months.

Danielle Jennings
The beauty industry is a billion-dollar world that has made many celebrities, beauty bloggers and influencers very rich, however it is largely dominated by women. Rapper Rick Ross is hoping to change that with his new men’s grooming line, RICH.

Rick Ross wants men to look their best and keep their beards looking as luxurious as his, courtesy of the launch of his new men’s grooming line called RICH, reports Complex. When it comes to #BeardGang representation, few are as recognized and praised as Rick Ross himself. Now, the rapper wants to take the men’s grooming section of the beauty market to new heights—one beard at a time.

Via Complex:

Rick Ross is starting his own beauty line with a beard-centric focus. Da Boss has, inarguably, the greatest beard in the game, which lends him some credence when it comes to this new business endeavor. In an era where rappers are eager to diversify their incomes wherever they can, without losing credibility, this seems like a smart move on Ross’ part—particularly when there’s so much money in the beauty industry.

According to ‘The Cut,’ this nine-piece RICH collection will also cater the rapper’s base, and not to those whom the company’s name might apply to, as the products will cost between $12.99 and $15.99 each. Ross apparently designed this collection with men like him in mind, wanting to offer a set of items most helpful in grooming the often-untenable facial hair we sport. RICH will essentially be comprised of beard oil, shampoo, conditioner, hair and body wash, styling gel, shaving cream, aftershave balm, pomade, and styling wax. This seems like a rather all-encompassing group of assorted items without any glaring pieces left out.

The element Ross hopes will make this pop—aside from his name being attached—is that each product will contain a hemp-seed, champagne and caviar extract oil. Naturally, Rozay is calling this “the boss experience,” and frankly, I’d probably check this out before any other alternative not featuring this magical oil the next time I need to buy some beard products. 

Fans of Ross, and those just generally curious to sample the product, won’t have to wait too long to get their hands on it. The RICH collection, is set to hit stores with a limited supply in May, before it becomes available in July nationally at Sally Beauty Supply— both in-stores and online.

 

Toronto Driver Officially Charged With Murder After Killing 10 Pedestrians

Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find New Talent For TV Series

