Derek Fisher And Gloria Govan Are Engaged

Former NBA guard Derek Fisher and his girlfriend, Gloria Govan, are officially engaged.

According to TMZ, Fisher proposed to Govan during a small get-together at their Los Angeles-area home on April 7th, surrounded by family and friends.

The couple began dating back in 2015. Govan was previously married to Matt Barnes, and the two have two children together, which cause some drama between Derek and his former Lakers teammate before things finally settled down.

Fisher played 18 NBA seasons with five different teams and won five NBA championship before retiring. Shortly after his retirement, he served as head coach of the New York Knicks, from 2014-16 and he currently works as a TV analyst for the Los Angeles Lakers on Spectrum SportsNet.

Congratulations to the happy couple.

SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

