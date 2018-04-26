Bill Cosby Found Guilty Of Sexual Assault [VIDEO]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!
Bill Cosby’s Sexual Assault Case Timeline
Bill Cosby has been found guilty on three counts of sexual assault today (April 26, 2018) and faces 10 years in prison.
TMZ reports,
The jury of 7 men and 5 women deliberated a full day before reaching their verdict and finding Cosby guilty of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand in 2004 at his home … The verdict comes after the jurors spent 12 days in the courtroom hearing lawyers’ arguments and testimony from witnesses, including Constand and 5 other women who claim they were also drugged and sexually assaulted by Cosby.
Cosby faces a maximum of 10 years in prison per charge. See a timeline of his case up top and watch his accusers celebrate below…
