Fantastic Voyage Diary 2018: Day Four

Jamaica, Jamaica! The Fantastic Voyage docked in Montego Bay, Jamaica for its first stop on land. And some folks took full advantage, heading out to partake in the sights, sounds and souvenirs that Jamaica offers. Cruisers headed to the beaches, the mountains and Margaritaville, the restaurant chain made famous by singer Jimmy Buffett. The Wolf Pack – a group of friends around the country who organize both each year’s cruise travel and events and parties during the cruise – hosted a party at Margaritaville. It was good, festive fun for the many members and cruisers who headed there off the ship.

 

 

