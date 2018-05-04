News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Forever First Lady: A Countdown Of Michelle Obama’s Best Dance Moves

Drop that beat one time for the FLOTUS!

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
White House Hosts Annual Easter Egg Roll On The South Lawn- DC

Source: WHITE HOUSE POOL (ISP POOL IMAGES) / Getty

I’m no historian, but it’s safe to say Michelle Obama was the most lit First Lady of all time.

It seems whenever she makes a public appearance, she has to drop it one time for the U.S.

This all makes sense, considering her platform of living healthy and staying active. Just recently she gave a riveting speech to rising college students at Temple University for College Signing Day, and along with calling herself the “Forever First Lady,” she busted out some moves with singer Jussie Smollett.

 

Werk.

With such magic happening on-stage, I felt inspired to countdown all the times Michelle dusted dance floors for the people.

Swipe through to find out which major moment solidifies Michelle as the Forever First Lady!

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Forever First Lady: A Countdown Of Michelle Obama’s Best Dance Moves

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
17 items
These Melanated Beauties Brought The Fashion To The…

From Naomi Campbell's mesh outfit to Zendaya's voluminous dress, click through our gallery to see all their beauty and style.
05.04.18
Black Woman Kicked Off Plane For Having Non…

Jeanne Lehman says the way she was treated was systemic racism.
05.04.18
16 items
The Best and Worst Met Gala Gowns Ever

See which stars were red carpet winners and who should ha
05.04.18
Everything You Need To Know About The Black…

Alice Marie Johnson is a 62-year-old great grandmother who has been in jail for over 20 years.
05.04.18
These Celebrity-Sponsored Scholarships Will Help Ease The Financial…

This is education swag.
05.04.18
AKA’s At Fort Valley State University Under Investigation…

Alecia Johnson, the chapter's graduate advisor, stepped down from her position after the startling allegations surfaced.
05.03.18
Michelle Obama Celebrating College Signing Day In Philadelphia…

Commemorating Black excellence.
05.03.18
Cosby Jury Says Accuser’s Credibility, Not #MeToo Led…

In a statement released this week, the 12 men and women stressed that "were persuaded of his guilt by the…
05.02.18
Tarana Burke Lays Into R. Kelly For Comparing…

Time is seriously up for the singer.
05.02.18
Heartbreaking: Texas Couple Enslaved Five-Year-Old West African Girl

Sadly, this is not rare.
05.02.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now