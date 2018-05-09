Woman Marries In Hospital Chapel Five Days After Crocodile Bit Off Her Arm

A young woman had the scare of her life just five days before she said “I do.”

Zanele Ndlovu, 25, and her husband, Jamie Fox, 27, were cannoing along Victoria Falls in Africa on April 30, when all of a sudden, an 8-foot crocodile leaped out of the water–latching onto the side of the inflatable raft, while also entagling Ndlovu’s arm.

“The canoe started deflating, and it all happened so fast. The crocodile bit me again and pulled me into the water. My husband was thrown out on the opposite side, so the boat was between us,” she said.

Ndlovu, a former tennis player was understandably taken with shock after the reptile grabbed her.

The crocodile began dragging Ndlovu further under the water, but her husband transformed into a superhero to save the day.

“Jamie swam over to where I was struggling with the crocodile, which was trying to pull me to the bottom of the river, and grabbed my waist, and with the other hand he rained blows down on the crocodile,” she said.

“I was shouting, trying to save her,” Fox said. “She was not complaining of pain when we managed to pull her out of the water, maybe because of the shock. We were hoping the doctors would save her arm but that was not to be.”

The couple enjoyed 18 months of dating before they exchanged their vows. After the whole fiasco, the couple decided not to move their wedding date and held the ceremony in the chapel of the hospital on Sunday.

Ndlovu walked down the aisle in her white dress and a large white bandage on her right arm.

“We were glad we still had our lives and managed to keep our wedding date, although we had to do with a much smaller venue. The celebrations went ahead at the original venue, but Zenele and I had to remain at the hospital,” Ndlovu said.

The couple plans to move to the U.K. in the near future.

SOURCE: KTRK

