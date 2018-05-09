National
Home > National

Woman Marries In Hospital Chapel Five Days After Crocodile Bit Off Her Arm

One reptile don't stop no show!

Charise Frazier
Leave a comment

A young woman had the scare of her life just five days before she said “I do.”

Zanele Ndlovu, 25, and her husband, Jamie Fox, 27, were cannoing along Victoria Falls in Africa on April 30, when all of a sudden, an 8-foot crocodile leaped out of the water–latching onto the side of the inflatable raft, while also entagling Ndlovu’s arm.

“The canoe started deflating, and it all happened so fast. The crocodile bit me again and pulled me into the water. My husband was thrown out on the opposite side, so the boat was between us,” she said.

Ndlovu, a former tennis player was understandably taken with shock after the reptile grabbed her.

The crocodile began dragging Ndlovu further under the water, but her husband transformed into a superhero to save the day.

“Jamie swam over to where I was struggling with the crocodile, which was trying to pull me to the bottom of the river, and grabbed my waist, and with the other hand he rained blows down on the crocodile,” she said.

“I was shouting, trying to save her,” Fox said. “She was not complaining of pain when we managed to pull her out of the water, maybe because of the shock. We were hoping the doctors would save her arm but that was not to be.”

The couple enjoyed 18 months of dating before they exchanged their vows. After the whole fiasco, the couple decided not to move their wedding date and held the ceremony in the chapel of the hospital on Sunday.

Ndlovu walked down the aisle in her white dress and a large white bandage on her right arm.

“We were glad we still had our lives and managed to keep our wedding date, although we had to do with a much smaller venue. The celebrations went ahead at the original venue, but Zenele and I had to remain at the hospital,” Ndlovu said.

The couple plans to move to the U.K. in the near future.

SOURCE: KTRK

DON’T MISS:

Federal Appeals Court Blocks Lawsuit Against Marilyn Mosby In Freddie Gray Case

George Zimmerman Charged With Stalking Man Who Contacted Him About Trayvon Martin Doc

Mourners Attend Wake And Funeral For Sandra Bland In Illinois

Nine Places Where Black Women And Girls Just Aren’t Safe

11 photos Launch gallery

Nine Places Where Black Women And Girls Just Aren’t Safe

Continue reading Nine Places Where Black Women And Girls Just Aren’t Safe

Nine Places Where Black Women And Girls Just Aren’t Safe

[caption id="attachment_2839048" align="alignleft" width="719"] Source: Jonathan Gibby / Getty[/caption] Nowadays, all you have to do is turn on the TV or log onto the internet, and we’re inundated with stories about Black women and girls being mistreated, discriminated against, having the police called on us and even killed for doing nothing more than being in our skin. Where we are allowed to go and be our carefree unapologetic selves? At times, it feels as if those spaces are getting more limited, especially in Trump's America. From the golf course to Waffle House to our own homes, here are nine places where it's literally unsafe for us to exist.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cynthia Nixon: ‘Why I Support Marijuana Equity’

"We simply have to stop putting people of color in prison for something that white people do with impunity."
05.10.18
Duke University Vice President Gets Black Woman Fired…

A white employee was also fired, which is perceived to be a "cover up" to not be accused of discrimination.
05.10.18
Woman Marries In Hospital Chapel Five Days After…

One reptile don't stop no show!
05.10.18
George Zimmerman Charged With Stalking Man Who Contacted…

The same man acquitted with the 2012 death of unarmed teen Trayvon Martin is being charged for harassing a private…
05.09.18
LaToya Cantrell Takes Office As The First-Ever Female…

Cantrell made history becoming the first woman and the first Black woman, in the city's 300-year history.
05.08.18
One Of The Whitest Places In The World…

The sunken place may not be as profitable as he thinks.
05.08.18
25 items
Heavenly Bodies Celebrated At The 2018 Met Gala
05.07.18
George Zimmerman Threatened To Kill Again And He’s…

This thug threatened to feed the victim to an alligator.
05.08.18
Here’s Why Melania Trump Won’t Touch Her Husband…

The most awkward marriage ever.
05.07.18
Day Care Shut Down After Brutal Attack On…

An Indianapolis Kiddiegarden is under fire by state agencies after a baby was severely beaten within hours of being dropped…
05.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now