Say What? Baltimore Slang Words

Have you ever visited a city and had absolutely no clue what natives were saying? Baltimore’s not excluded.

Context clues help decipher street talk and other lingo, but a clear guide is even more helpful! Check out a list of Baltimore slang words below.

Baltimore Slang Words

Lor = little

Yo = any person

Irky = irritating

Fug = cigarette

Boofing = stink

Dummy = any person (but not offensively)

Jimmy = male crab

Sally = female crab

Geeking = overly excited

Bet = ok

Ard = alright

Bop = distance

Moves = plans

