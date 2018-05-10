Say What? Baltimore Slang Words

Have you ever visited a city and had absolutely no clue what natives were saying? Baltimore’s not excluded.
Context clues help decipher street talk and other lingo, but a clear guide is even more helpful! Check out a list of Baltimore slang words below.
Baltimore Slang Words
Lor = little
Yo = any person
Irky = irritating
Fug = cigarette
Boofing = stink
Dummy = any person (but not offensively)
Jimmy = male crab
Sally = female crab
Geeking = overly excited
Bet = ok
Ard = alright
Bop = distance
Moves = plans
